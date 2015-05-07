FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lotto24 Q1 revenues up at 2.4 million euros
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
May 7, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lotto24 Q1 revenues up at 2.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Lotto24 AG :

* Announces strong increase in billings and revenues, significant improvment in customer acquisiton costs and EBIT

* Q1 revenues of 2.4 million euros ($2.73 million) were above prior-year figure of 1.7 million euros

* Raised Q1 billings strongly by 30 pct from 19.2 million euros to 25 million euros

* Q1 EBIT loss of 3.0 million euros (prior year: loss 4.1 million euros) and net loss of 2.6 million euros (prior year: loss 4.1 million euros)

* Continues to expect developments within range of its guidance for current fiscal year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.