BRIEF-Lotto24 Q1 revenues up at 2.4 million euros

May 7 (Reuters) - Lotto24 AG :

* Announces strong increase in billings and revenues, significant improvment in customer acquisiton costs and EBIT

* Q1 revenues of 2.4 million euros ($2.73 million) were above prior-year figure of 1.7 million euros

* Raised Q1 billings strongly by 30 pct from 19.2 million euros to 25 million euros

* Q1 EBIT loss of 3.0 million euros (prior year: loss 4.1 million euros) and net loss of 2.6 million euros (prior year: loss 4.1 million euros)

* Continues to expect developments within range of its guidance for current fiscal year