BRIEF-Compugroup Medical comfirms 2015 guidance after Q1
#IT Services & Consulting
May 7, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Compugroup Medical comfirms 2015 guidance after Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Compugroup Medical AG

* Says revenue is expected to be in range of eur 549 million to eur 559 million

* Says revenue of eur 132.3 million

* Says operating margin was 22 percent compared to 18 percent in 2014

* Says reaffirms full year 2015 guidance

* Says operating income (ebitda) is expected to be in range of eur 115 million to eur 125 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
