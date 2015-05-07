BRIEF-Compugroup Medical comfirms 2015 guidance after Q1

May 7 (Reuters) - Compugroup Medical AG

* news: compugroup medical ag: compugroup medical ag first quarter results 2015

* Q1 ebitda 28.5 million eur versus 22 million eur year ago

* Says consolidated ebitda amounted to eur 28.5 million in q1 2015

* Says revenue is expected to be in range of eur 549 million to eur 559 million

* Says revenue of eur 132.3 million

* Says operating margin was 22 percent compared to 18 percent in 2014

* Says reaffirms full year 2015 guidance

* Says operating income (ebitda) is expected to be in range of eur 115 million to eur 125 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: