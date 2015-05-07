BRIEF-BT Group raises free cash flow outlook after strong year-end

May 7 (Reuters) - Bt Group Plc

* Final dividend up 13 percent to 8.5 penceper share

* Best ever quarter for openreach fibre broadband net connections of 455,000, up 31%

* Outlook normalised free cash flow is expected to be around £2.8bn

* Total dividend up 14 percent to 12.4 penceper share

* Profit before tax - adjusted 3,172 million pounds, up 12%

* Increase our free cash flow outlook for coming year

* Continue to expect growth in underlying revenue 1 excluding transit in 2015/16