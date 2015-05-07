FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-BT Group raises free cash flow outlook after strong year-end
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 7, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-BT Group raises free cash flow outlook after strong year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Bt Group Plc

* Final dividend up 13 percent to 8.5 penceper share

* Best ever quarter for openreach fibre broadband net connections of 455,000, up 31%

* Outlook normalised free cash flow is expected to be around £2.8bn

* Total dividend up 14 percent to 12.4 penceper share

* Total dividend up 14 percent to 12.4 penceper share

* Final dividend up 13 percent to 8.5 penceper share

* Profit before tax - adjusted 3,172 million pounds, up 12%

* Increase our free cash flow outlook for coming year

* Continue to expect growth in underlying revenue 1 excluding transit in 2015/16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.