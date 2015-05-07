BRIEF-Asia Resource Minerals says gets cash offer from Asia Coal Energy

May 7 (Reuters) - Asia Coal Energy Ventures Ltd:

* Cash offer for Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Board of ACE announces cash offer to acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of ARMS

* Also announces intention to implement a $150 million equity injection which will require engagement of ARMS board

* Also currently intends to implement alternative recapitalisation as soon as reasonably practicable after offer becomes unconditional

* Offer of 41.0 pence per share for acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of ARMS not already owned by ACE and Argyle Street Management Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)