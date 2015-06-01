FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Asia Resource Minerals says gets cash offer from Asia Coal Energy (May 7)
#Corrections News
June 1, 2015 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Asia Resource Minerals says gets cash offer from Asia Coal Energy (May 7)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects May 7 story to remove unrelated Reuters Instrument Code)

May 7 (Reuters) - Asia Coal Energy Ventures Ltd:

* Cash offer for Asia Resource Minerals Plc

* Board of ACE announces cash offer to acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of ARMS

* Also announces intention to implement a $150 million equity injection which will require engagement of ARMS board

* Also currently intends to implement alternative recapitalisation as soon as reasonably practicable after offer becomes unconditional

* Offer of 41.0 pence per share for acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of ARMS not already owned by ACE and Argyle Street Management Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

