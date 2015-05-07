BRIEF-Vardia Insurance plans rights issue at NOK 1 per share

May 7 (Reuters) - Terms Of The Offering And Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

* Subscription price is set at nok 1.00 per new share, representing a discount of approximately 44.2% to theoretical share price exclusive of subscription rights (terp) based on company’s share price of approximately nok 11.00

* Offering will result in gross proceeds to company of nok 375 million

* Each existing shareholder will be granted approximately 8.53 subscription rights for every 1 share in company