BRIEF-Isaria Wohnbau Q1 EBIT up at 4.2 mln euros

May 7 (Reuters) - Isaria Wohnbau AG :

* Reports Q1 revenues of 14.5 million euros ($16.34 million)(Q1 2014: 28.3 million euros)

* Sticking to its forecast of consolidated earnings after taxes in high single-digit millions range for 2015 as a whole

* Q1 gross profit margin 42 pct (Q1 2014: 24 pct)

* Q1 EBIT of 4.2 million euros (Q1 2014: 2.9 million euros)

* Q1 result after tax amounts to 0.1 million euros (Q1 2014: -0.4 million euros)

