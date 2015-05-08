FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atea signs two agreements with Kammarkollegiet
May 8, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atea signs two agreements with Kammarkollegiet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Kammarkollegiet has signed two framework agreements with Atea Sverige AB for software and consultancy services

* The framework agreement with an annual value of 1.1 billion crowns ($132.45 million) covers software and consultancy services for users in the public and municipal sector

* Kammarkollegiet has concluded this framework agreement with a total of six suppliers

* The second framework agreement, with estimated annual value of 300 million crowns, covers software and consultancy services for IT departments in the public and municipal sector

* Kammarkollegiet is concluding this framework agreement with a total of seven suppliers

* Both agreements will remain in force for two years and offer an option for extension for further two more years

* Contracts under the framework agreements will be awarded through a second competition

* These framework agreements are partly new to Atea

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3048 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
