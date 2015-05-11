FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grieg Seafood
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grieg Seafood

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa

* q1 ebit before biomass fair value adjustments nok 70 million (Reuters poll nok 93 million)

* Repeats 2015 harvest guidance of 72,000 tonnes; growth expected to continue in 2016

* It is expected high costs for fish which will be harvested in company’s european regions in q2

* Some of the expected q1 volume has been moved to q2

* Still good and stabilized production

* Harvested volume in q2 2015 is expected to be 16,700 tons

* Limited supply-side growth is expected to result in a strong market in period ahead, but with possibility of regional variations in short term

* Expects global industry supply growth of 3 percent in 2015 versus 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
