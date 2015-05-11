FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-QSC Q1 net loss of 3.4 million eur
May 11, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-QSC Q1 net loss of 3.4 million eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - QSC AG

* Q1 revenue 104.7 mln eur versus 109.1 mln eur year ago

* Continues to expect to generate revenues of more than eur 400 million, ebitda of more than eur 40 million and positive free cash flow

* Ebitda of eur 9.1 million

* New orders of eur 64.2 million

* Personnel cuts initiated

* Has signed a contract worth eur 40 million with Hessian energy supplier Süwag

* Termination of employment has already been agreed with an initial total of around 100 employees

* Q1 net loss 3.4 million eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

