BRIEF-Epigenomics announces capital increase
#Healthcare
May 11, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Epigenomics announces capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Epigenomics AG :

* Announces capital increase up to 5 million euros ($5.58 million)

* To increase share capital from currently 16,092,197.00 euros by up to 976,562 euros up to 17,068,759 euros by issuing up to 976,562 new ordinary registered shares with no-par value

* New shares will be issued at a subscription price of 5.12 euros per new share and will carry full dividend rights as from Jan. 1, 2015

* Subscription period for company’s shareholders is expected to begin on May 13 and to end on May 27

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to finance certain market introductory measures for EPI Procolon in U.S., to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities

* Gross proceeds generated by it will at a maximum be equal to an amount just short of 5 million euros, but will not reach that amount, so that capital increase does not require a prospectus under German law Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8960 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

