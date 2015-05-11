FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 11, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Borussia Dortmund Q3 revenue down at 53.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA :

* Announces preliminary results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2014/2015

* Revenues amounted 53.8 million euros ($60.06 million) in Q3 (previous Q3 56.4 million euros)

* Q3 EBIT in an amount of -9.0 million euros (previous Q3 0.3 million euros)

* Result for first nine months of fiscal year 2014/2015 amounted -7.2 million euros (previous nine months 7.7 million euros)

* Group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted 2.7 million euros in Q3 (previous Q3 9.1 million euros)

* Expects a positive group result for total fiscal year 2014/2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

