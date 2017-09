May 11 (Reuters) - Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc

* H1 revenue 14.3 million stg versus 15 million stg year ago

* Loss for six months ended 31 march 2015 of £10.9 million ($16.2 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)