BRIEF-Mybet Holding firms up forecast for FY 2015
#Casinos & Gaming
May 11, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mybet Holding firms up forecast for FY 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding SE :

* Firms up forecast for 2015

* Expects EBIT for 2015 financial year to reach a maximum of -0.5 million euros (loss of $557,400)

* Subsidiary of Mybet Holding signed a term sheet with Amelco UK Ltd., a specialist for development of software solutions and products for betting industry

* Decision to technologically extend product range in collaboration with external service provider could help revenue reach upper end of 2015 forecast revenue range of 70 million euros to 75 million euros, or in best case just exceed this level

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

