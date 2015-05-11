FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JC Flowers & Co funds to sell about 6.5 pct stake in OneSavings Bank
May 11, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JC Flowers & Co funds to sell about 6.5 pct stake in OneSavings Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Barclays Bank Plc:

* Proposed placing of OneSavings Bank shares

* Accelerated bookbuilt offering of 15,722,599 existing shares in OneSavings Bank Plc

* Sale represents about 6.5 pct of OneSavings Bank’s issued share capital on behalf of funds managed and advised by JC Flowers & Co LLC

* Bookbuilding will commence immediately

* It is anticipated that books will close on May 12, 2015, although Barclays reserves right to close books at any time

* OneSavings Bank will not receive any proceeds from transaction

* Barclays is acting as sole bookrunner in the transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
