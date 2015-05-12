FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MLP Q1 revenue up 10 pct to 130.9 million euros
May 12, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MLP Q1 revenue up 10 pct to 130.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - MLP AG :

* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to 130.9 million euros ($146 million)

* Q1 net profit rose 93 percent to 5.2 million euros

* MLP welcomes 5,800 new clients in Q1

* Q1 EBIT rises to 7.0 million euros(3.4 million euros)

* Q1 assets under management climbed to 29.0 billion euros(Dec. 31, 2014: 27.5 billion euros)

* Q1 group net profit totaled 5.2 million euros, equating to an increase of 93 percent over previous year (2.7 million euros)

* 2015 forecast reiterated: slight rise in EBIT anticipated

* Still expects to achieve a slight increase in EBIT in financial year 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

