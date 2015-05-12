BRIEF-MLP Q1 revenue up 10 pct to 130.9 million euros

May 12 (Reuters) - MLP AG :

* Q1 revenue rose 10 percent to 130.9 million euros ($146 million)

* Q1 net profit rose 93 percent to 5.2 million euros

* MLP welcomes 5,800 new clients in Q1

* Q1 EBIT rises to 7.0 million euros(3.4 million euros)

* Q1 assets under management climbed to 29.0 billion euros(Dec. 31, 2014: 27.5 billion euros)

* 2015 forecast reiterated: slight rise in EBIT anticipated

* Still expects to achieve a slight increase in EBIT in financial year 2015