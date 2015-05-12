BRIEF-Enterprise Inns to accelerate managed pubs expansion

May 12 (Reuters) - Enterprise Inns Plc

* H1 underlying pretax profit 57 million stg versus 55 million stg year ago

* Says planning that by september 2020 our managed pub business should be operating in region of 750-850 pubs

* Says expect total estate to reduce to around 4,200 pubs by 2020

* Says ebitda* before exceptional items of £144 million (h1 2014: £147 million), in line with expectations

* Says we expect to have a commercial property business with around 900-1,000 property assets

* Says have revised our expectations of cash proceeds from disposals to be approximately £75 million in each of this financial year and next

* Says trading in first few weeks of second half of year is in line with our expectations

* Says continued like-for-like net income growth, up 0.6% (h1 2014: 1.1% growth)