BRIEF-Enterprise Inns to accelerate managed pubs expansion
May 12, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Enterprise Inns to accelerate managed pubs expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Enterprise Inns Plc

* H1 underlying pretax profit 57 million stg versus 55 million stg year ago

* Says planning that by september 2020 our managed pub business should be operating in region of 750-850 pubs

* Says expect total estate to reduce to around 4,200 pubs by 2020

* Says ebitda* before exceptional items of £144 million (h1 2014: £147 million), in line with expectations

* Says we expect to have a commercial property business with around 900-1,000 property assets

* Says have revised our expectations of cash proceeds from disposals to be approximately £75 million in each of this financial year and next

* Says trading in first few weeks of second half of year is in line with our expectations

* Says continued like-for-like net income growth, up 0.6% (h1 2014: 1.1% growth) Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
