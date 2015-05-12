BRIEF-Experian expects margins for year to be stable

May 12 (Reuters) - Experian Plc

* Says will continue to execute on our plans to achieve our medium-term goals of mid single-digit organic revenue growth and strong growth in benchmark eps

* Says returning to organic revenue growth in Q4,

* Says saw particularly good performances from operations in North America credit services, UK and Ireland, Asia Pacific and Brazil

* FY revenue 4.8 billion usd

* Total dividend up 5 percent to 0.3925 usdper share

* Says second interim dividend of 27.00 US cents per ordinary share to give full year dividend of 39.25 us cents per share,

* FY revenue 4.8 billion USD

* Total dividend up 5 percent to 0.3925 USD per share

* Says expect margins for year to be stable and to deliver further progress in benchmark earnings per share

* Says benchmark profit before tax was US$1,231m, up 4% at constant exchange rates, unchanged at actual rates

* Says profit before tax of US$1,006m (2014: US$1,049m).

* Says expect organic revenue growth to progress as we focus on our growth initiatives and as we continue to transform North America consumer services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: