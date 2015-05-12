FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Leifheit doubles Q1 net profit to 5.0 mln euros
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
May 12, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Leifheit doubles Q1 net profit to 5.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG :

* Starts 2015 in dynamic fashion and lifts its profit forecast

* Q1 group turnover increased by 3.9 pct to 58.1 million euros ($65.05 million)

* Q1 net result for period of 5.0 million euros, company was able to double previous year’s figure

* Was able to increase earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from 4.0 million euros in Q1 of 2014 to 7.5 million euros in Q1

* Expects to achieve an EBIT of between 19.0 million euros and 20.0 million euros for 2015 financial year (initial expectations were 16.4 million euros)

* Continues to expect turnover growth of 2 pct to 3 pct at group level for whole of 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
