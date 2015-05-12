FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-First Sensor Q1 sales up 14.9 pct to EUR 33.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - First Sensor AG :

* Forecast for 2015 confirmed: sales of 128 million - 132 million euros, EBITDA of 14 million - 16 million euros

* Increased its total sales by 14.9 pct year on year to around 33.3 million euros ($37.48 million) in first three months of 2015 (Q1 2014: 29.0 million euros)

* Q1 net income of first sensor group for period increased year-on-year to around 1.7 million euros

* Q1 operating result (EBITDA) improves by around 12 pct to 3.9 million euros

* Q1 incoming orders rose by 14.7 pct to 34.9 million euros (Q1 2014: 30.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
