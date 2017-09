May 12 (Reuters) - Sparebank 1 SR Bank ASA :

* Moody’s upgrades Sparebank1 SR-Bank to A1

* Moody’s Investor Service has upgraded Sparebank 1 SR-Bank’s deposit and senior unsecured rating to A1 from A2

* Moody’s initiates rating of SR-Boligkreditt with Aaa

