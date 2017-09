May 12 (Reuters) - CPI Property Group :

* GSG Berlin continues its expansion with the acquisition of an industrial complex in Ullsteinstrasse in Berlin-Tempelhof

* Announces that its German subsidiary Gewerbesiedlungs-Gesellschaft (GSG Berlin) acquired industrial complex Ullsteinstraße 73 in Berlin-Tempelhof for 6.9 million euros ($7.76 million) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)