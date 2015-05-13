FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-MBB Q1 EBITDA up by 16.6 pct to 6.4 million euros
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 5:32 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MBB Q1 EBITDA up by 16.6 pct to 6.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - MBB SE :

* Increases revenues in Q1 by more than 8 pct with good earnings

* Proposes dividend of 0.57 euro to AGM on June 30

* Q1 revenues of 60.2 million euros ($67.69 million) versus 55.6 million euros year ago

* For FY 2015, management still forecasts revenues of between 240 million euros and 250 million euros and earnings per share of at least 1.75 euro

* Purchase of 13,225 own shares in share buyback programme

* Q1 EBITDA grew by 16.6 pct to 6.4 million euros compared to 5.5 million euros previously

* Q1 consolidated earnings amounted to 3.1 million euros, slightly below 3.2 million euros from Q1 of last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.