BRIEF-Adesso Q1 consolidated earnings fall to 0.4 million euros
May 13, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Adesso Q1 consolidated earnings fall to 0.4 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Adesso AG :

* Significantly increases sales revenues organically by 11 pct in Q1 2015

* Earnings impacted by investments and the license business

* Q1 EBITDA of 1.5 million euros ($1.68 million)(previous year 2.7 million euros, impacted by high one-time license sales)

* Q1 consolidated earnings came to 0.4 million euros (previous year 1.3 million euros)

* Q1 sales increased to a new quarterly record of 42.1 million euros (up 11 pct, purely organic)

* Outlook for year 2015 is confirmed

* Predicts sales revenues of 166 million euros to 171 million euros, EBITDA of 9.8 million euros to 10.5 million euros and an EBITDA margin of at least 6 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

