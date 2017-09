May 13 (Reuters) - Bechtle Ag

* Bechtle reports strong first quarter

* Q1 pretax profit 22.5 million eur

* Q1 revenue rose 6.1 percent to 622.5 million eur

* news: bechtle reports strong first quarter

* Q1 pretax profit 22.5 million eur

* Q1 revenue rose 6.1 percent to 622.5 million eur Source text for more Q1 results on Eikon: Further company coverage: