BRIEF-SAF Holland Q1 sales rise by more than 15 pct to 271.0 mln euros
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 13, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SAF Holland Q1 sales rise by more than 15 pct to 271.0 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - SAF Holland SA :

* Says Q1 group sales increases by more than 15 percent to 271.0 million euros ($305 million)

* Q1 adjusted EBIT rises by 32.2 percent to 22.6 million euros

* Result for period more than doubled in Q1 of 2015, reaching 18.1 million euros

* Adjusted EBIT in current financial year is expected to continue to grow at a rate higher than sales and reach about 90 million euros

* Adjusted EBIT margin is thus expected to come in within scope of original goal setting of between 9 percent and 10 percent, though it will likely be at lower end of scale

* Management plans an increase of EPS by about 30 percent as compared to 2014 under full consideration of increased number of shares due to convertible bonds issued in 2014

* Expects further increase in sales and earnings for full year 2015

* Continues to target group sales of between 980 million euros and 1.035 billion euros for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

