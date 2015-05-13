FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ferratum Q1 EBIT up 31 pct after IPO costs
May 13, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ferratum Q1 EBIT up 31 pct after IPO costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Ferratum Oyj

* news: ferratum publishes financial figures for the first quarter of 2015

* Operating earnings before interest and tax (ebit) of eur 3.1 million (adjusted for non-recurrent costs of ipo)

* news: ferratum publishes financial figures for the first quarter of 2015

* Q1 revenues of ferratum group registered a marked increase of 57.2% from eur 14.7 million in previous year to eur 23.0 million

* Taking ipo costs into account, ebit advanced by 30.8% to eur 2.6 million

* Profit for period posted a marked increase from eur 0.9 million in q1 of 2014 to eur 2.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

