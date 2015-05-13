FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-KTG Agrar FY sales revenues up 42 pct to 234.1 mln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 13, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-KTG Agrar FY sales revenues up 42 pct to 234.1 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - KTG Agrar AG :

* Reports strong revenue and earnings growth for 2014

* FY sales revenues +42 pct to 234.1 million euros ($263.25 million)

* FY net income climbs from -0.7 million euros to 6.4 million euros

* FY EBIT up 55 pct to 37.1 million euros

* Outlook: harvest phase has only just begun; further revenue and earnings growth planned

* Will continue harvest phase in 2015 and aims to further strengthen its equity capital by growing both its sales revenues and earnings

* CEO - as revenues will pass 250 million euros mark this year, 500 million euros is a realistic target in two to three years’ time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8893 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

