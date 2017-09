May 13 (Reuters) - Aqua Bio Technology ASA :

* Significantly improved profitability for Aqua Bio Technology

* Q1 revenue 9.1 million Norwegian crowns versus 5.4 million crowns year ago

* Q1 EBITDA 5.2 million crowns versus 1.2 million crowns year ago

* Says company’s Q1 revenues reflect ABT’s contracts with two exclusivity partners in cosmetics industry

* Revenue stream from these contracts will continue in 2015 and 2016

