FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Aker Q1 net asset value increases to NOK 19.1 bln
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 13, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Aker Q1 net asset value increases to NOK 19.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number in headline to 19.1 (not 1.9)

May 13 (Reuters) - Aker :

* Q1 net asset value NOK 19.1 bln, an increase of 8.1 percent

* Q1 pretax result NOK 956 mln vs NOK 1.68 billion in Q4 2014

* Aker CEO says “remains to be focused on cost reductions, operational improvements, capacity adjustments and the optimization of our financial structures across the portfolio”.

* “In parallel, pursue opportunistically the M&A opportunities that the market turmoil may generate in order to strengthen our portfolio of industrial investment throughout different business cycles”. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.