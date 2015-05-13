FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mybet Holding Q1 EBIT swings to loss of 0.8 mln euros
#Casinos & Gaming
May 13, 2015 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mybet Holding Q1 EBIT swings to loss of 0.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Mybet Holding SE :

* Publishes report on first quarter of 2015

* Q1 slight year-on-year rise in revenue to 18.3 million euros ($20.57 million)

* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) came to -0.8 million euros in Q1 of 2015 (previous year: 0.3 million euros)

* Management board expects that investment spending will have a very positive impact on overall result from 2016 financial year, in form of overproportional rises in earnings

* Management board does not expect negative trends within commissions and margins to continue over 2015 as a whole Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
