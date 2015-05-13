FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cancom sees EBITDA growing faster than sales
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
May 13, 2015 / 9:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cancom sees EBITDA growing faster than sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Cancom SE

* news: cancom group grows in reveneus and profits in the first quarter

* Q1 ebita 7.7 million eur versus 7 million eur year ago

* Q1 ebitda 10.7 million eur

* Earnings per stock from continuing operations for first three months of current year amount to 0.22 euro compared to 0.21 euro for previous year

* There are takeover targets, but many of them are not sufficiently interesting in terms of price

* Assumes organic growth will continue at a rate comparable to that in 2014, with acquisition-based growth at a similar rate

* news: cancom group grows in reveneus and profits in the first quarter

* Q1 ebita 7.7 million eur versus 7 million eur year ago

* Q1 ebitda 10.7 million eur

* Currently expects a further increase in the sales revenues and gross profit of the group as a whole in the fiscal year 2015

* Sees acquisition based growth in both segments easing in 2015 versus 2014

* Anticipates further increase in group ebitda, which should grow faster than the organic growth in sales revenues, owing to an improved product mix Source text: here Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.