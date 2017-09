May 13 (Reuters) - United Labels AG :

* Q1 group revenue at 7.7 million euros ($8.65 million), up 17 pct

* Q1 EBIT also improved significantly, up to -0.1 million euros (prev. year: -0.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)