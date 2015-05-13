FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zeal Network says has to pay 48 mln eur to player
#Casinos & Gaming
May 13, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zeal Network says has to pay 48 mln eur to player

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Zeal Network Se

* Dividend 2.80 eur per share

* Says winning payout and guidance unchanged

* Says prize pay-out is covered by hedging instruments established by mylotto24

* Says confirms ebit guidance for current fiscal year 2015 of between eur 35 and eur 45 million

* Dividend 2.80 eurper share

* Says a player has won a jackpot of approximately eur 48 million

* Says taking into account prize pay-out, consolidated ebit in current fiscal year 2015 will be impacted by approximately eur 9.5 million Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
