BRIEF-British Land full-year EPRA NAV jumps 20.5 pct
May 14, 2015 / 6:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-British Land full-year EPRA NAV jumps 20.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - British Land Company Plc :

* Q1 dividend of 7.09 pence per share proposed for 2016, an increase of 2.5 pct

* Total portfolio valuation +12.1 pct; standing investments +11.1%; developments +25.9 pct

* Committed to around £200 million of investment and development into our existing retail portfolio over next few years

* FY underlying pretax profit 313 million stg

* FY underlying PBT +5.4 pct to £313 million; IFRS PBT of £1,789 million (2014: £1,110 million

* Quarterly dividend of 6.92 pence per share; bringing full year to 27.68 pence (2014: 27.0 pence per share)

* Total accounting return of 24.5 pct (2014: 20.0%)



* FY EPRA NAV +20.5 pct to 829 pence; IFRS net assets at £8.6 billion (2014: £7.1 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
