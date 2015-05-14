BRIEF-Euromoney says first-half revenue up 1 percent

May 14 (Reuters) - Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc

* Adjusted profit before tax of 53.4 mln stg for six months to March 31 2015, against £53.4 mln stg for same period in 2014

* H1 revenue rose 1 percent to 197.7 million stg

* H1 pretax profit 93.3 million stg

* Interim dividend maintained at 7p a share

* Second half has started as expected and trading conditions described in these results are expected to continue during second half

* Underlying revenue excluding event timing differences also increased by 1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: