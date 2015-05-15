FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ecotel communication Q1 EBIT up at 1.5 million euros
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 15, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ecotel communication Q1 EBIT up at 1.5 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Ecotel Communication AG :

* Q1 2015 figures confirm positive trend

* Q1 revenue of 26.0 million euros ($29.61 million)and EBITDA of 2.7 million euros

* Q1 profit per share increased to 0.22 euros due to positive one-time effect

* Q1 EBIT at 1.5 million euros(previous year: 0.7 million euros)

* Q1 net debt reduced by 1.5 million euros to 0.0 million euros

* Confirms forecast published in 2014 annual report

* Expects EBITDA of 7.5 million euros - 8.5 million euros for current business year 2015, with revenue of 90 million euros - 100 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
