BRIEF-ecotel communication Q1 EBIT up at 1.5 million euros

May 15 (Reuters) - Ecotel Communication AG :

* Q1 2015 figures confirm positive trend

* Q1 revenue of 26.0 million euros ($29.61 million)and EBITDA of 2.7 million euros

* Q1 profit per share increased to 0.22 euros due to positive one-time effect

* Q1 EBIT at 1.5 million euros(previous year: 0.7 million euros)

* Q1 net debt reduced by 1.5 million euros to 0.0 million euros

* Confirms forecast published in 2014 annual report

* Confirms forecast published in 2014 annual report

* Expects EBITDA of 7.5 million euros - 8.5 million euros for current business year 2015, with revenue of 90 million euros - 100 million euros