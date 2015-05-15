BRIEF-Nexus Q1 sales up by approx. 22.4 pct to EUR 22.8 mln

May 15 (Reuters) - Nexus AG :

* Sales increased by approx. 22.4 percent from 18,596 thousand euros (Q1 2014) to 22,767 thousand euros ($26 million)in Q1 2015

* Q1 earnings after interest and taxes (EBIT) in amount of 2,126 thousand euros improved compared to same period last year by 17.3 percent (Q1 2014: 1,812 thousand euros)

* Q1 EBITA improved by 42.1 percent from 2,790 thousand euros (Q1 2014) to 3,964 thousand euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)