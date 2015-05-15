FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weifa: offering in Vistin Pharma to consist of two tranches
#Healthcare
May 15, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Weifa: offering in Vistin Pharma to consist of two tranches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Weifa ASA :

* Publishes information regarding the contemplated offering in Vistin Pharma ASA

* Says offering in Vistin Pharma ASA consists of two tranches

* Says First tranche is of 15,554,935 new shares at 10 Norwegian crowns ($1.36) per new share directed towards shareholders of Weifa as of May 19

* Says second tranche is of 1,500,000 new shares at 10 crowns per new share directed towards company’s employees, executive management and board of directorsSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.3671 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
