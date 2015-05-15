BRIEF-Cxense enters into OEM agreement with MoPowered Group

May 15 (Reuters) - Cxense ASA :

* Enters into new three-year OEM license agreement with UK mobile ecommerce provider MoPowered Group plc

* In addition to the license agreement, Cxense is also making a minority investment into MoPowered

* Further, both MoPowered and Cxense have agreed to swap shares representing a value of £0.5 million ($786,600.00) as part of building strategic partnership between two companies

