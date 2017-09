May 15 (Reuters) - Sangui Biotech International Inc

* 9-month net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company came to $537,282 (9 months/2014: $1,257,727)

* In 9-month reports revenues from product sales and royalties in amount of $116,560, an increase of 29.9 pct over revenues in first nine months of financial year 2014