BRIEF-Tradedoubler confirms bid interest from Gravity4, no formal offer made
#Advertising/Marketing
May 15, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tradedoubler confirms bid interest from Gravity4, no formal offer made

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Tradedoubler

* Says can confirm that it has received a letter from Gravity4 stating its non-binding interest in acquiring shares company

* Says has noted the media’s coverage of Gravity4’s interest in acquiring the shares in Tradedoubler for a price corresponding to a total value of SEK 282 millions, to be compared with the current value on the stock exchange of SEK 299 millions

* Says no formal takeover offer has been presented

* Says no further comments will be made by Tradedoubler at this point Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
