BRIEF-Sixt Leasing Q1 group revenues up 25 pct to EUR 165.3 mln

May 18 (Reuters) - Sixt Leasing AG :

* Doubles pre-tax group earnings in Q1 2015

* Q1 EBT up from 3.6 million euros to 7.3 million euros ($8.34 million)

* Q1 earnings after taxes of 5.6 million euros(Q1 2014: 2.6 million euros)

* Q1 group revenues up by 25 percent to 165.3 million euros

* Sees FY 2015 slight increase in operating consolidated revenues and an improvement in consolidated EBT compared to previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8754 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)