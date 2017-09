BRIEF-Accentro Real Estate Q1 EBIT up at EUR 11.4 mln

May 18 (Reuters) - Accentro Real Estate AG :

* Q1 consolidated income rises to 5.0 million euros ($5.72 million)(prior-year result: 0.8 million euros)

* Q1 total revenues climbed to 8.99 million euros (previous year: 7.64 million euros)

* Q1 EBIT grew significantly to 11.4 million euros (prior-year period: 3.7 million euros)

* Q1 pre-tax earnings also improved noticeably to 7.9 million euros (prior-year period: 1.7 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8744 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)