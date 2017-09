May 18 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG :

* Improves operating result significantly

* Q1 EBITDA in accordance with IFRS improves to 55.1 million euros ($62.66 million) (Q1 2014: 28.4 million euros)

* Funds from operations (FFO I) up by approx. 5 million euros in Q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)