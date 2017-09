May 19 (Reuters) - Topps Tiles Plc

* Interim dividend up 15.4 percent to 0.75 penceper share

* H1 revenue rose 6.4 percent to 104 million stg

* Adjusted profit before tax £9.1 million, up 13.8 percent

* Like for like sales over 6 weeks to 9 may 2015 increased by 5.1% (2014: 6 weeks to 10 may 2014 increased by 6.1%) Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)