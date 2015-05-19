FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Land Securities expects retail environment to remain challenging
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 6:42 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Land Securities expects retail environment to remain challenging

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc :

* Interim dividend 8.15 pence per share

* Profit before tax of 2,416.5 mln stg and total business return of 30.7 pct

* Adjusted diluted net asset value per share was up 27.6 pct to 1,293 pence driven by a particularly strong rise in valuation of our assets

* We expect retail environment as a whole to remain challenging

* Our total business return - increase in adjusted net asset value plus dividend paid per share - was 30.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

