BRIEF-Land Securities expects retail environment to remain challenging

May 19 (Reuters) - Land Securities Group Plc :

* Interim dividend 8.15 pence per share

* Profit before tax of 2,416.5 mln stg and total business return of 30.7 pct

* Adjusted diluted net asset value per share was up 27.6 pct to 1,293 pence driven by a particularly strong rise in valuation of our assets

* We expect retail environment as a whole to remain challenging

* Interim dividend 8.15 pence per share

* Our total business return - increase in adjusted net asset value plus dividend paid per share - was 30.7 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)