BRIEF-ICAP full-year trading pretax profit falls 15 pct

May 19 (Reuters) - ICAP Plc :

* FY revenue fell 7 percent to 1.28 billion stg

* FY pretax profit 95 million stg versus 121 million stg year ago

* Group full year trading PBT down 15 pct to 229 million stg; second half PBT up 8 pct on prior year second half to 143 million stg

* Final dividend 15.4 penceper share

* Total dividend 22 penceper share

* Global broking restructuring substantially completed; group annualised cost saving target exceeded 70 million stg achieved with 41 million stg realised in year

* Targeted investment in growth areas - 43 million stg investment in new initiatives (2013/14 - 42 million stg)