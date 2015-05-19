FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-German property investor Phoenix Spree Deutschland eyes London listing
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-German property investor Phoenix Spree Deutschland eyes London listing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) -

* Intention to float - ukla

* Phoenix spree deutschland announces intention to float on official list of uk listing authority

* Jersey incorporated, close-ended investment company offering investors exposure to german real estate market, particularly residential property in berlin

* PSD Is Aiming To Deliver A Total Annual Shareholder Return Of 8 To 10 Per Cent. On A Pre Exceptional basis, including a 2.5 per cent. Dividend

* Since 2006, the Company has built a diversified, portfolio of 114 German properties, which as at 31 December 2014 was valued at 245.3 million

* Liberum Capital is acting as sole Sponsor in relation to Admission. It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings in the Shares will commence on or around 9 June 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Sinead Cruise)

