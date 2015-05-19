FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen receives orders for deliveries to F-35 Joint Strike Fighter
#Office Equipment
May 19, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kongsberg Gruppen receives orders for deliveries to F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :

* Receives orders for deliveries to F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

* Orders for deliveries to F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft are valued at 135 million Norwegian crowns ($18.08 million)

* First order is in accordance with on-going frame agreement with Northrop Grumman

* Second order represents new scope of work for Kongsberg on F-35 aircraft with production of Main Landing Gear panels (MLG) to Lockheed Martin for production Lots 10 and 11

* Including these two orders, Kongsberg has so far this year received orders for more that 700 million crowns for delivery of structural parts to F-35 aircraft

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4676 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
